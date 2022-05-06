UDFA Profile: Fryfogle Looks To Channel 2020 Success

The Good: About as technically sound as any wide receiver in the draft class. Fryfogle can go up and get the football, make a catch in traffic and his timing is very sharp. Played both inside and outside the formation and despite not being a true burner, has the ability for yards after the catch. Other than his final season, he was as reliable as a pass catcher in the conference and a quarterback's best friend. Throw the ball up to him, he'll usually come down with it.

The Project: It wasn't an issue early in his college career but drops became a real problem in his final season. Fryfogle dropped just five passes in his first four college seasons, over 112 receptions, but dropped eight in his final season with just 46 receptions. Poor quarterback play certainly magnified the issue, but the dropped also seemed to be a biproduct of frustration and lack of focus. With an average build and a below average route tree, he can't afford to have inconsistent hands.