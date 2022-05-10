UDFA Profile: Does Lindstrom Add Depth at Center?

Over the next weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
- Name: Alec Lindstrom
- Position: Center
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 296
- School: Boston College
- Awards and Recognition: 2020 and 2021 First Team All-ACC
The Good: Foundationally and instinctually consistent in his game. Never gets choppy with his movement and is smooth in his attack. Stays extremely balanced and is strong enough to hold his blocks when he gets good position. Has the ability to reach the second level and pave the way in the run game as well. He could still have room to grow from a frame standpoint having gained over 60 pounds since arriving at Boston College.
The Project: Lindstrom won't struggle in the consistency category, but he may be limited in his ceiling as a prospect. He lacks the ideal frame for the position with just a 76-inch wingspan and weighing in under 300-pounds. There are plenty of times in tape where he is pushed on his heels and must recover from not gaining early leverage. He got away with it against ACC competition but will have a tough time against NFL competition.
The Summary: While it was Zion Johnson who was the early favorite offensive line prospect, turns out Dallas ends up with a center from Boston College after all. His production and pedigree are among the most consistent in all of college football the last two seasons. His brother Chris was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2019 and Alec has followed in his footsteps. Automatically, he adds valuable depth for a position that doesn't have any. But the biggest question