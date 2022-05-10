UDFA Profile: Does Lindstrom Add Depth at Center?

The Good: Foundationally and instinctually consistent in his game. Never gets choppy with his movement and is smooth in his attack. Stays extremely balanced and is strong enough to hold his blocks when he gets good position. Has the ability to reach the second level and pave the way in the run game as well. He could still have room to grow from a frame standpoint having gained over 60 pounds since arriving at Boston College.

The Project: Lindstrom won't struggle in the consistency category, but he may be limited in his ceiling as a prospect. He lacks the ideal frame for the position with just a 76-inch wingspan and weighing in under 300-pounds. There are plenty of times in tape where he is pushed on his heels and must recover from not gaining early leverage. He got away with it against ACC competition but will have a tough time against NFL competition.