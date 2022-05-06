UDFA Profile: WR Roberson Not Lacking Production

The Good: Production was booming for Roberson in the ACC. He finished as a top 15 receiver in 2020 and broke the program record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games, doing so in the final four games of the regular season. Then, in 2021, he backed that up with four more 100-yard games over five weeks in October. Good speed and shifty in his route running allows him to be good after the catch.

The Project: Despite a solid frame, Roberson really struggles to get defensive backs off his back in coverage and does not have any physicality to his game. This limited his versatility and confined him to the slot for most of his college career. His separation was enough to get him by in college, but at the professional level, his windows will be smaller, and he'll have to win with his frame. He'll also be one of the older receivers in the rookie class turning 24 in July.