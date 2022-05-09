UDFA Profile: Hansford Has Range & Athleticism

The Good: His build and athleticism are ideal for the position. For someone at 6-foot-2 and nearly 240-pounds, he moves exceptionally well and is smooth in his movements at the second level. Good tackler and will drive through a ball carrier. Hansford also excels in his durability and motor. He'll always find a way to play through the whistle and will extend his range in coverage for a teammate that was beaten at the line of scrimmage.

The Project: Appears to hesitate on his first step, or be completely out of place, more often than you'd like. His speed is good, but not good enough to make up for his missteps along the way. Doesn't have overpowering strength either and would fail to finish strong runners in a few SEC matchups, especially in the open field.