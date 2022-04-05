2022 Star Magazine Draft Guide Now Available!

"Definitely, the lifeline is the draft."

Head coach Mike McCarthy knows. When all eyes turn to Las Vegas on April 28 for the 2022 NFL Draft, will you be in the know as well? This may be one of the most significant drafts for the Dallas Cowboys in recent history. And just as the team is preparing, make sure you're prepared, too.

"This is probably going to be one of the biggest draft classes we've seen in some time,'' McCarthy said.

When it comes to your favorite team, there is no better resource to get you ready for the upcoming three-day event than the OFFICIAL 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide. Bigger and better than ever, this year's guide has comprehensive breakdowns from Kyle Youmans on 110 players with more than 500 of the top prospects overall listed.

However, this year's Draft Guide includes so much more:

David Helman's complete first-round mock draft.

Breakdowns of what the Cowboys have and what they need at each position.

The Cowboys' top 10 picks all-time for every position.

An in-depth feature on Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, and how one of the most respected talent evaluators in the NFL is just fine staying out of the spotlight.

A look back at the 1989 draft, the first in the Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson era, which helped build the foundation for the 1990s dynasty to come.

The story of how Gil Brandt and the Cowboys changed the way the scouting and drafting is done in the NFL with the help of an IBM computer.

Click HERE for more information, including regional store locations and links to purchase the digital version. The print edition will soon be available for purchase online as well.