2023 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events

The complete calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is now set in stone and, as such, the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering the 2023 campaign

FRISCO, TX — The offseason arrived earlier than planned for the Dallas Cowboys, but while they're admittedly "disappointed" in how things ended in the NFC Divisional Round, they're also "excited" for what may be to come in 2023. There's a lot to be done prior to things getting underway in September, however, with an entire NFL calendar of events and deadlines that must be adhered to and accounted for.

As the dust begins to settle on decisions made in the coaching ranks, the scouting/personnel department will begin ramping up their assessment of NFL free agents and incoming draft prospects alike, and it all begins in early February.

Here's the full offseason calendar for the Cowboys, and the league as a whole:

February 4: 2023 NFL Senior Bowl (Mobile, AL)

2023 NFL Senior Bowl (Mobile, AL) February 5 : 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Event(s)

: 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Event(s) February 12 : Super Bowl LVII (Glendale, AZ).

: Super Bowl LVII (Glendale, AZ). February 21 : Teams can designate players for Franchise Tag/Transition Tag

: Teams can designate players for Franchise Tag/Transition Tag February 28-March 6 : NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN)

: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN) March 7 : Teams must designate Franchise/Transition players prior to 4 p.m. EDT

: Teams must designate Franchise/Transition players prior to 4 p.m. EDT March 7 : Start of NCAA Pro Days

: Start of NCAA Pro Days March 7-April 19 : Teams can begin Official 30 Visits for draft prospects

: Teams can begin Official 30 Visits for draft prospects March 13-15 : Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents

: Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents March 15 : Official start of 2023 League Year/Free Agency at 4 p.m. EDT

: Official start of 2023 League Year/Free Agency at 4 p.m. EDT March 26-29 : Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, AZ)

: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, AZ) April 3 : Start of offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches

: Start of offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches April 17 : Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change

: Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change April 26 : Last day to match offer sheets to restricted free agents

: Last day to match offer sheets to restricted free agents April 27-29 : 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

: 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO) May 1 : Deadline for 5th-year option on players chosen in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

: Deadline for 5th-year option on players chosen in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft May 5-8/May 12-15 : Rookie minicamps

: Rookie minicamps Mid-June : Mandatory OTAs*

: Mandatory OTAs* Late-July : Training Camp Begins*

: Training Camp Begins* Early August: Hall of Fame Game, Preseason begins*

*Dates are to-be-determined at a later time.

As the months roll by, the official start dates for minicamp, training camp and the preseason will be revealed. But, for now, the Cowboys know exactly what their first few tasks will be: from deciding on use or non-use of the franchise/transition tag to trying to retain as many of their coveted in-house free agents as possible — also keeping an eye on those entering the market from other clubs.

Finishing with second consecutive 12-5 season bodes well for what the Cowboys are building in the Mike McCarthy era, and they also made progress in moving on to the NFC Divisional Round after being eliminated as a wild card one year prior.