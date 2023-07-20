Deep Blue: Drew Pearson has been 'Catching Hail'

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Hall of Fame receiver Drew Pearson is linked to many of the greatest moments in Cowboys history, including the famous "Hail Mary" touchdown catch in 1975. But while Pearson was a focal point during the Cowboys' great teams of the 70s, he didn't always get the glory that many people, including himself, thought he deserved.
This story, "Catching Hail," chronicles the life of Pearson, who had to prove himself over and over throughout his career, including finally getting to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The piece, produced by Kurt Daniels and Alex Lilley, won a Lone Star Emmy for Best Documentary.