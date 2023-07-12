Updates: Barkley's Week 1 Status vs. Dallas Unclear

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
3:13 p.m. —New York Giants franchise-tagged running back Saquon Barkley's status for week one against the Dallas Cowboys will be in "serious question" if a long-term deal is not reached by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to a report on Wednesday by ESPN's Dianna Russini.
Barkley has been the starting running back for the Giants since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the franchise in 2018, but his future could be in jeopardy for the Cowboys' NFC East rival. If Barkley decides to hold out, Matt Breida and Eric Gray would be next up in the backfield for the Giants.
In eight career games against the Cowboys, Barkley has rushed for 464 yards (the lowest of any NFC East opponent) and three touchdowns along with accounting for 281 receiving yards.
June 8 Updates
3:13 p.m. - The Cowboys are done with offseason practices after Thursday's light workout at Ford Center. In fact, they didn't even wear jerseys, but sported customized “Allen Str8ng” T-shirts to pay tribute to the families affected by the May 6 shooting in nearby Allen, Texas.
But the conclusion of offseason practice also puts the Cowboys in a good spot with training camp coming up on July 24.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team made it through the summer practices without serious injuries.
"I have no major injury concerns," McCarthy said on Thursday. "The state of our practice structure is part of that. There's nobody we're worried about right now."
And that includes wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who banged his knee in Wednesday's practice and was held out Thursday. There are some other players still rehabbing injuries but for the most part, the Cowboys should have the majority of their roster ready to go when camp starts.
