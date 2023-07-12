Updates: Barkley's Week 1 Status vs. Dallas Unclear

3:13 p.m. - The Cowboys are done with offseason practices after Thursday's light workout at Ford Center. In fact, they didn't even wear jerseys, but sported customized “Allen Str8ng” T-shirts to pay tribute to the families affected by the May 6 shooting in nearby Allen, Texas.

But the conclusion of offseason practice also puts the Cowboys in a good spot with training camp coming up on July 24.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team made it through the summer practices without serious injuries.

"I have no major injury concerns," McCarthy said on Thursday. "The state of our practice structure is part of that. There's nobody we're worried about right now."

And that includes wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who banged his knee in Wednesday's practice and was held out Thursday. There are some other players still rehabbing injuries but for the most part, the Cowboys should have the majority of their roster ready to go when camp starts.