Deep Blue: Get draft-day history with 'War Stories' 

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
In a few weeks, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we have highlighted some of these stories, ending today with 'War Stories,' a documentary that depicts some of the best draft-day stories in team history.
Over the years, the Cowboys have had some dramatic moments in the War Room as they've added key pieces to the puzzle through the NFL Draft.
This story shows some never-before-seen footage from inside the room from stories such as the drafting of Emmitt Smith to nearly missing their pick to get Roy Williams to even the lead-up to landing Micah Parsons in 2021.
This documentary was written, produced and edited by the team of Nick Eatman, Kaden Gates and Dani Sureck.