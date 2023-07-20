Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Late-addition Tyron Johnson brings speed

Jul 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Role-Call--Late-addition-Tyron-Johnson-brings-speed-hero

How He Got Here: After going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State, Tyron Johnson bounced around to practice squads in Houston, Buffalo and Carolina before finding his first NFL action in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers. His time with the Chargers wrapped up at the end of training camp in 2021, but Johnson has remained active with Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Cincinnati and San Francisco in the time since. On June 5, the Cowboys hosted multiple free agent receivers for a private workout – including former first round pick N'Keal Harry – and signed Johnson to a two-year, $2.035 million contract.

What's Next: Speed, speed and more speed jumps off the page when looking at Johnson's abilities, and it could give him an advantage in trying to separate himself amongst a crowded wide receiver depth group. Johnson will get a healthy opportunity at training camp and in the preseason to showcase his skills, and for the first time in his young career, he has a slight experience advantage over most of the other receivers vying for a cemented roster spot.

Bet You Didn't Know: Originally out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Johnson was a five-star prospect in the class of 2015 and signed with LSU before transferring to Oklahoma State after his freshman season.

Quotable: "The personnel staff felt really good about him [after the private workout]. I think he brings juice, we're excited to have him." - Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys signed Johnson in June.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Viliami Fehoko looking for instant impact

His voracious appetite for getting after the quarterback and ball carrier landed him on a lethal Cowboys pass rush unit, and he could make an impact as early as 2023.

news

Role Call: Jalen Brooks back in Texas as NFL rookie

When his name was called in April, it marked the return of Jalen Brooks to North Texas but, this time, he's hoping for a much longer stay.

news

Role Call: Wheat has athleticism, SEC Production

Undrafted free agent Tyrus Wheat has SEC experience and a strong set of physical skills, but how will that translate into a role for the Cowboys?

news

Role Call: Latest stop on Redwine's long journey

On his sixth team in four years, defensive back Sheldrick Redwine has an opportunity to crack a roster spot in Dallas, beginning with a solid training camp later this month.

news

Role Call: John Stephens Jr. Brings Size & Redzone Ability

John Stephens Jr. jumps off the page with his 6-foot-5, 221-pound frame, but how does that help him earn a roster spot for the 2023 season?

news

Role Call: How Eric Scott Jr. Works Into CB Mix

The Cowboys have plenty of experience now at cornerback but how can rookie Eric Scott Jr. work himself into the rotation?

news

Role Call: Durrell Johnson Enters a Loaded Group

There is no shortage of talent or bodies being deployed in the Cowboys pass rush, and that means Durrell Johnson will need to make waves in training camp.

news

Role Call: Vaughn Is More Than Meets the Eye

It was one of the more unforgettable draft moments in the history of the Cowboys organization, but what Deuce Vaughn does next is what will matter most.

news

Role Call: Isaiah Land Brings High Ceiling

Rookie pass-rusher Isaiah Land has been on Dan Quinn's radar since last season and now will get his chance to help this defense.

news

Role Call: How Earl Bostick Earns a Roster Spot

Rookie OT Earl Bostick shined on the field and the classroom at Kansas. Now, it's up to him to see how he can stick around with the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Overshown Will Be 'Everywhere' in 2023

DeMarvion Overshown enters the NFL labeled as a linebacker but, look out, because that's not the only thing he'll be asked to do for Dan Quinn and the Cowboys.

Advertising