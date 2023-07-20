Role Call: Late-addition Tyron Johnson brings speed

How He Got Here: After going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State, Tyron Johnson bounced around to practice squads in Houston, Buffalo and Carolina before finding his first NFL action in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers. His time with the Chargers wrapped up at the end of training camp in 2021, but Johnson has remained active with Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Cincinnati and San Francisco in the time since. On June 5, the Cowboys hosted multiple free agent receivers for a private workout – including former first round pick N'Keal Harry – and signed Johnson to a two-year, $2.035 million contract.

What's Next: Speed, speed and more speed jumps off the page when looking at Johnson's abilities, and it could give him an advantage in trying to separate himself amongst a crowded wide receiver depth group. Johnson will get a healthy opportunity at training camp and in the preseason to showcase his skills, and for the first time in his young career, he has a slight experience advantage over most of the other receivers vying for a cemented roster spot.

Bet You Didn't Know: Originally out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Johnson was a five-star prospect in the class of 2015 and signed with LSU before transferring to Oklahoma State after his freshman season.