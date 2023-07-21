Role Call: Brandon Aubrey trying USFL to NFL path

How He Got Here: A former soccer star at nearby Plano High School and at Notre Dame, Aubrey was drafted in the first round of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Draft in 2017 as an elite defender. However, by the end of 2018, Aubrey was out of the MLS and out of soccer with his eyes set on becoming a placekicker in the NFL. Four years passed before Aubrey got his opportunity with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022. Aubrey played two seasons with the Stallions and was one of the league's top placekickers, earning all-USFL honors in 2022 and converting on 48-of-49 of his kicks in 2023 (14-for-15 FG, 35-for-35 PATs). Dallas subsequently signed Aubrey as the second kicker on the roster on July 6.

What's Next: The post-Brett Maher era in Dallas has drawn a lot of questions as to how Dallas will attack the upcoming kicker situation, and despite veteran options such as Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby being available, the Cowboys saw Brandon Aubrey as the best competition for Tristan Vizcaino in the preseason. The starting kicker job will most likely come down to one of those two options with each getting a chance to be the guy in training camp. If Aubrey wins out, he will be the second former USFL star to make his way onto the Dallas roster, joining Kavontae Turpin who cemented himself as the lead kick returner in training camp last season after winning the 2022 USFL MVP.

Bet You Didn't Know: At 6-foot-3, Aubrey is the tallest Dallas Cowboys kicker since Mike Vanderjagt (6-foot-5) played for the franchise in 2006.