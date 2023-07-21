Role Call | 2023

Role Call: Brandon Aubrey trying USFL to NFL path

Jul 21, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Role-Call--Brandon-Aubrey-vying-to-become-next-former-USFL-star-hero

How He Got Here: A former soccer star at nearby Plano High School and at Notre Dame, Aubrey was drafted in the first round of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Draft in 2017 as an elite defender. However, by the end of 2018, Aubrey was out of the MLS and out of soccer with his eyes set on becoming a placekicker in the NFL. Four years passed before Aubrey got his opportunity with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022. Aubrey played two seasons with the Stallions and was one of the league's top placekickers, earning all-USFL honors in 2022 and converting on 48-of-49 of his kicks in 2023 (14-for-15 FG, 35-for-35 PATs). Dallas subsequently signed Aubrey as the second kicker on the roster on July 6.

What's Next: The post-Brett Maher era in Dallas has drawn a lot of questions as to how Dallas will attack the upcoming kicker situation, and despite veteran options such as Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby being available, the Cowboys saw Brandon Aubrey as the best competition for Tristan Vizcaino in the preseason. The starting kicker job will most likely come down to one of those two options with each getting a chance to be the guy in training camp. If Aubrey wins out, he will be the second former USFL star to make his way onto the Dallas roster, joining Kavontae Turpin who cemented himself as the lead kick returner in training camp last season after winning the 2022 USFL MVP.

Bet You Didn't Know: At 6-foot-3, Aubrey is the tallest Dallas Cowboys kicker since Mike Vanderjagt (6-foot-5) played for the franchise in 2006.

Quotable: "Years of hard work and training will finally be put to the test. I can't wait to start my journey as a professional kicker." - Brandon Aubrey after being selected in the 32nd round of the USFL Draft in 2022.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Late-addition Tyron Johnson brings speed

The Cowboys added one of its fastest players to the roster in early June when Tyron Johnson was signed after a private workout as the Oklahoma State product looks for his long-term home.

news

Role Call: Viliami Fehoko looking for instant impact

His voracious appetite for getting after the quarterback and ball carrier landed him on a lethal Cowboys pass rush unit, and he could make an impact as early as 2023.

news

Role Call: Jalen Brooks back in Texas as NFL rookie

When his name was called in April, it marked the return of Jalen Brooks to North Texas but, this time, he's hoping for a much longer stay.

news

Role Call: Wheat has athleticism, SEC Production

Undrafted free agent Tyrus Wheat has SEC experience and a strong set of physical skills, but how will that translate into a role for the Cowboys?

news

Role Call: Latest stop on Redwine's long journey

On his sixth team in four years, defensive back Sheldrick Redwine has an opportunity to crack a roster spot in Dallas, beginning with a solid training camp later this month.

news

Role Call: John Stephens Jr. Brings Size & Redzone Ability

John Stephens Jr. jumps off the page with his 6-foot-5, 221-pound frame, but how does that help him earn a roster spot for the 2023 season?

news

Role Call: How Eric Scott Jr. Works Into CB Mix

The Cowboys have plenty of experience now at cornerback but how can rookie Eric Scott Jr. work himself into the rotation?

news

Role Call: Durrell Johnson Enters a Loaded Group

There is no shortage of talent or bodies being deployed in the Cowboys pass rush, and that means Durrell Johnson will need to make waves in training camp.

news

Role Call: Vaughn Is More Than Meets the Eye

It was one of the more unforgettable draft moments in the history of the Cowboys organization, but what Deuce Vaughn does next is what will matter most.

news

Role Call: Isaiah Land Brings High Ceiling

Rookie pass-rusher Isaiah Land has been on Dan Quinn's radar since last season and now will get his chance to help this defense.

news

Role Call: How Earl Bostick Earns a Roster Spot

Rookie OT Earl Bostick shined on the field and the classroom at Kansas. Now, it's up to him to see how he can stick around with the Cowboys.

Advertising