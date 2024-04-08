2024 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

It's that time of year again. That time when our anticipation on just who will become the next to wear the Star grows daily.

We're talking, of course, about the NFL Draft, when the Dallas Cowboys and 31 other teams gather together to reshape their futures. The 2024 version of this annual extravaganza will take place April 25-27 in Detroit with the Cowboys picking 24th overall in the first round.

But just who might Dallas select? Who should they select?

The OFFICIAL 2024 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is now available to help you prepare. Featuring some of football's brightest young players on the cover, this year's edition includes scouting reports on more than 100 of the top prospects, broken down with Overviews, Pros & Cons and a Comparison player for each.

Not only are the top incoming rookies at every position profiled, but there is analysis on what the Cowboys have, and more importantly what they need, at each spot. We also throw in a possible fit for Dallas in the later rounds as well as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on. Beyond that, more than 400 players are listed in all with test results from the NFL Scouting Combine for those who participated.

Among this year's feature stories is a look back a decade ago to the 2014 NFL Draft, which remains one of the most dramatic in club history. Were the Cowboys really that close to taking Johnny Manziel? Is it all just a myth or did "Johnny Football" almost come to Dallas?

Along with that, Patrik Walker's Science Lab breaks down the Zimmer Effect and how the team's newest coordinator will look to solidify the defense. And there is our annual first-round Mock Draft, forgotten tales of notable draft picks in team history and more.

The Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is one of three specialty issues produced by the team each year. That includes in-depth analysis of the upcoming season in our Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview, available in July, and our often imitated, never equaled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Issue coming this fall.

Digital copies of the OFFICIAL 2024 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide are now available at dcps.co/draftguideweb while print copies will soon be available for purchase online. Draft Guides are also being sold at local Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops and select regional outlets. For store locations and more information, visit https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/star-magazine/draft-guide/