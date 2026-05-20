3 Points: What Kenny Clark brings in Season 11

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FRISCO, Texas -- It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Today, we continue the "3 Points" series with defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

97

Jersey numbers have been a hot topic this offseason for the Cowboys, especially with several new players joining the team. But we're also seeing movement among the veterans.

When it comes to numbers, Kenny Clark will be wearing a new one for the Cowboys — but it's not new to him. Clark has switched to No. 97, the jersey previously worn by Osa Odighizuwa, who is now in San Francisco. Clark wore No. 97 during his first nine seasons in the league with the Packers, beginning in 2016 as a first-round pick.

Clark has made three Pro Bowls with the Packers and now joins a defensive front alongside Quinnen Williams, who has four Pro Bowl selections.

17

As the saying goes, the best ability is availability, and the same can be said for durability. Either way, Kenny Clark embodies all three, especially the latter two. Since the NFL moved to a 17-game schedule in 2021, Clark has played in every game each season. Even in 2020, he appeared in all 16 games, meaning he hasn't missed a game since the 2019 season with the Packers.

Considering the position he plays – constantly taking on double teams in the trenches – it's remarkable that Clark has managed to stay healthy over the years, especially as he enters Season 11 of his career.

This season will bring a new set of responsibilities for Clark, who figures to be a centerpiece in Christian Parker's scheme, which is expected to feature a variety of 3-4 and 4-3 packages.

47.8

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Clark faces at least two blockers on nearly half of his snaps. Last year, he saw a career-high 47.8% double-team rate, which was also the highest on the Cowboys in 2025.

Despite constant double teams, Clark still ranked third on the defense with 30 quarterback pressures. However, there is room for improvement, as he posted career lows in tackle percentage (5.1%) and run-stop percentage (3.7%).