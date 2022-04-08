7-Round Mock: Predictions For All 9 Cowboys Picks

Still a few weeks away before the NFL Draft, the mock drafts are heating up. While there is plenty of intrigue on who the Cowboys might get in the first round with No. 24 overall, our staff writers went a few steps further. We did our first installment of a seven-round mock draft, taking a stab at all nine Cowboys picks this year.

Here's what our guys picked:

Kyle Youmans

1(24): Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

2(56): Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

3(88): David Bell, WR, Purdue

4(129): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

5(155): Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

5(167): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

5(176): Cameron Dicker, K, Texas

5(178): Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

6(193): Michael Clemons, Edge Texas A&M

Analysis: At this point in the draft process, the pieces begin to come together, and names continue to resurface as the final weekend in April nears. The names at the top have been mostly the same with offensive line and wide receiver in the heavy considerations at the 24th overall pick. Zion Johnson is one of those names along with Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), but as we go along, Johnson seems to be the name gaining momentum. Same can be said for Sam Williams who was classified as an 'under the radar' prospect early in the process and has since risen as a real possibility in the second round. So, with the trenches taken care of early, it allows Dallas to take the best players available in their multiple other needs. Like wide receiver, linebacker, and kicker later in the weekend.

Rob Phillips:

1(24): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

2(56): Drake Jackson, DE, USC

3(88): David Bell, WR, Purdue

4(129): Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego St.

5(155): Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut

5(167): Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

5(176): Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

5(178): Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

6(193): Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M

Analysis: Yeah, I know, my mock draft features two former Aggies at the front and back. Is that likely? Probably not, but hey, it happened with Kelvin Joseph and Quinton Bohanna (Kentucky) last year. I went with Kenyon Green at No. 24 because guard is an obvious need right now, and although Green projects as an interior lineman, he played everywhere but center at A&M and position flex is always a plus. I addressed other clear depth needs in Rounds 2-6. The Cowboys found Dalton Schultz in the fourth round in 2018 and Daniel Bellinger would add some blocking skill to the tight end room. Not sure if the Cowboys would be willing to spend a draft pick on a kicker, but Brkic was very productive at OU.

David Helman

1(24): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

2(56): Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

3(88): Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

4(129): Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

5(155): Cade York, K, LSU

5(167): Rachaad White, RB ASU

5(176): Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

5(178): Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

6(193): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Analysis: I wanted to take a look at what might happen if the Cowboys lose their top guard in the first round. In this scenario, with Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green off the board, I think you have to consider a receiver and Chris Olave would be a home run pick if he's still hanging around. Unfortunately, that meant I had to wait until the fourth round to address left guard – but snagging a superfreak tight end and a pass rusher that Dan Quinn covets is a nice consolation prize. My top priority on Day 3 was to fix the kicker situation, and I did that by snagging Cade York early in the fifth. Justyn Ross is intriguing because he's the type of buy-low, sell-high gamble that the Cowboys would love. My other three picks were depth pickups that can help me in the future and potentially on special teams.

Nick Eatman

1(24): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

2(56): Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

3(88): Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

4(129): Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

5(155): Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

5(167): Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss

5(176): Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

5(178): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

6(193): Jaylen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M