A "fan" of Tyron Smith, Guyton gets to replace him

Enter Guyton, who played right tackle at Oklahoma, but will likely move over to the left side, getting the chance to start in a spot that Tyron Smith has filled since 2011.

"I was a big Tyron Smith fan my whole life because he (played) for my team," Guyton said. "He (played) for my favorite team and once I started playing the offensive line position, knowing that he's one of the best to ever do it, was kind of amazing for me."

Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Jets back in March, leaving quite the void. But Guyton seems up for the challenge to replace that spot.

"I feel like those are big shoes to fill from such a legendary tackle," he said. "But I'm going to work my ass off to do the best that I can."

The Cowboys had the 24th pick, but traded down five spots, knowing they had a group of players they coveted still on the board. Luckily for the Cowboys, Guyton was one of them.

"I felt like it was just bound to happen and things fell into play, into perfect position, and I couldn't ask for a better team to play for," said Guyton, who grew up in Manor, Texas.

Guyton said moving from the right side to the left shouldn't be an issue. One of the reasons he played right tackle was to protect left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the Sooners.