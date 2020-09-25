#DALvsSEA

A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever

Sep 25, 2020 at 05:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper turned to CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' huddle as the seconds ticked down before Greg Zuerlein's winning 46-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

"Coop tapped me on the shoulder and he was like, 'Look what you did,' Lamb said. "I looked up and it said (on the scoreboard) 'CeeDee Lamb, 6 for 106.'

"I'll cherish that moment forever. … I'm looking to hopefully see it again and again."

With six catches for 106 yards, Lamb became only the 12th rookie in team history to post a 100-yard receiving game. His final reception of the day, a 24-yard catch from Dak Prescott on an out route, put the offense in field goal position trailing 39-37. Just over a minute later, the Cowboys completed their remarkable comeback from three scores down.

For Lamb, the catch held significance beyond the 100-yard mark. A week earlier, he blamed himself for not running a deep enough route on a failed fourth-and-3 attempt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 20-17 season-opening loss to the Rams.

Lamb is only two games into his NFL career, but he takes his job very seriously as a featured receiver alongside veterans Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. He wants Prescott to know he can be a reliable option when his number is called.

"For me, I made it my No. 1 priority as a receiver, it's your job to be the best friend to your quarterback," he said.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler in his first six NFL seasons, remembers his first 100-yard game. Like Lamb, it was the second game of his rookie season in 2015 – an 11-catch, 109-yard performance with the Raiders in a win over Baltimore.

"For me, it just game me that reassurance or that assurance that I can play in this league," he said. "That 100 yards is that code where a receiver can claim he had a good game. So I felt my second game of my career I had a good game and I felt like that was something I could continuously do."

Lamb's confidence is clearly building. But the first-round pick isn't satisfied with one breakout game.

He's looking for much more.

"My game is getting better. But it's definitely not where I want it," he said. "I'm still looking to be better every game, every practice, take it seriously. I'm looking to build with this great group of guys that I have in this locker room, continue to win, enjoy the feeling that we had last week, just looking to keep it going."

