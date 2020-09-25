A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever

"For me, I made it my No. 1 priority as a receiver, it's your job to be the best friend to your quarterback," he said.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler in his first six NFL seasons, remembers his first 100-yard game. Like Lamb, it was the second game of his rookie season in 2015 – an 11-catch, 109-yard performance with the Raiders in a win over Baltimore.

"For me, it just game me that reassurance or that assurance that I can play in this league," he said. "That 100 yards is that code where a receiver can claim he had a good game. So I felt my second game of my career I had a good game and I felt like that was something I could continuously do."

Lamb's confidence is clearly building. But the first-round pick isn't satisfied with one breakout game.

He's looking for much more.