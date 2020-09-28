Further Review: When The Game Officially Turned

6 / 10

Don't Forget ...

The Cowboys had the ball at the Seattle 21 with 4:19 to play, trailing 30-28. They kicked a field goal with 4:03 to play, which is an eternity for Russell Wilson when he needs a field goal, even though he led his team to a touchdown. But the Cowboys had to figure out a way to get more yards and/or chew up some time off the clock. There's no way they eat up the final four minutes but even half of that would've changed the Seahawks' approach and forced them to be more aggressive.