Further Review: When The Game Officially Turned

One day later, the Cowboys' 38-31 loss to Seattle remains tough to swallow, considering the opportunities missed. From bobbled kickoffs that led to a safety, to a couple of botched extra points, to untimely penalties that extended Seattle's drives, the Cowboys just couldn't make enough of the little plays to get the win.
But let's take one more look back at this game, with the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
This time, the Cowboys left too much time on the clock when they made their fourth-quarter rally. Find out what really happened as the Seahawks made just too many plays from start to finish.
Advertising
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys when they return to AT&T Stadium on October 4th to take on the Cleveland Browns. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Click here to find tickets.
Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.