#DALvsSEA

Special Teams Miscues Loom Large In Loss

Sep 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Special-Teams-Miscues-Loom-Large-In-Loss-hero
AP Photo/John Froschauer

FRISCO, Texas – Some of this stuff feels like it has to be scripted.

It was literally just a week ago that special teams saved the day for the Dallas Cowboys. In the most dire of situations, the famed "watermelon kick" that no one saw coming helped them wrest victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fast forward a mere seven days, and it's hard not to feel that the Cowboys' 38-31 loss to Seattle may have ended differently if not for some glaring special teams miscues.

"A three-play period makes it hard to say it was a good day," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Two of those plays happened in quick succession, and they completely flipped the script on the first quarter.

The first was one of the more inexplicable plays of the day. Just moments after a long touchdown strike from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, Tony Pollard fielded the kickoff in a 7-3 ball game – and promptly dropped it, only recovering his bearings in time to dive on the ball at his own one-yard line.

"Really, we beat ourselves a lot of the times," Pollard said.

The mistake set up the ensuing Cowboys possession in their own end zone – where Ezekiel Elliott was promptly tackled for a safety. It was a continuation of a trend from last week, which is that ball security has been a lowkey issue for the Cowboys through these first few weeks.

"I think, like anything in the game of football, you need a return on investment on what you emphasize," McCarthy said. "We've spent a tremendous amount of time handling the football and we need to do a much better job in that area."

All things considered, the Cowboys actually weathered that first storm. Following the safety, they forced a Seattle punt and drove 65 yards for what should have been a go-ahead touchdown. Unfortunately, Greg Zuerlein followed Elliott's one-yard touchdown plunge with a missed extra point, clanging it off the right upright to preserve a 9-9 tie.

Things got worse in the second quarter. Once again, Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense rallied to a challenge by the Seahawks. Moments after Wilson found Lockett for another touchdown, Prescott responded by leading the Cowboys 75 yards in three plays, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown toss to Cedrick Wilson.

This time, Zuerlein's extra point was blocked, allowing Seattle to hold on to a 16-15 lead. Ultimately, the Cowboys would attempt a two-point conversion after a Michael Gallup touchdown in the fourth quarter – and they'd fail to convert it, putting them at a 30-28 deficit.

Obviously, it's a bit too simple to add up the point totals from a handful of missed plays. But it's hard not to notice the impact that these plays had on the game. Pollard's gaffe directly contributed to two Seattle points, while Zuerlein's misses add up to another two – and arguably three, given the extra two-point conversion.

In a game the Seahawks won by the skin of their teeth, those points feel enormous, and should be all the more cause for an even larger focus on special teams.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys when they return to AT&T Stadium on October 4th to take on the Cleveland Browns. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Click here to find tickets.

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

Aldon Smith Delivers Again In Comeback Season
news

Aldon Smith Delivers Again In Comeback Season

As pretty as Russell Wilson's final stat line looked Sunday – 315 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, no interceptions – Aldon Smith and the Cowboys' defensive front didn't make it easy for him.
Don't Forget These 5: Penalties Keep Drives Alive
news

Don't Forget These 5: Penalties Keep Drives Alive

Here are the five you can't forget about.
Scout Takes: O-Line Exposed; WRs Shine & More
news

Scout Takes: O-Line Exposed; WRs Shine & More

The Cowboys had their chances in this game, but left too many plays on the table and too much time for Russell Wilson. Here are some quick takes from Sunday's loss in Seattle. 
Updates: Change At RT; Surprise 100-Yd WR; More
news

Updates: Change At RT; Surprise 100-Yd WR; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
This Time, Final Drive Doesn't Go Dak's Way
news

This Time, Final Drive Doesn't Go Dak's Way

The way this season is headed, Dak Prescott can expect the ball in his hands with the game on the line every single week.
Growing Pains Continue For Young Dallas DBs
news

Growing Pains Continue For Young Dallas DBs

It's going to be lost in the shuffle of another bonkers Cowboys game, but it was a small sign of maturity from a rookie in a trying situation.
Game Recap: Cowboys Lose in Seattle, 38-31
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Lose in Seattle, 38-31

The Cowboys held their own against the high-powered Seahawks, but turnovers, penalties and poor special teams play ultimately cost the team in a 38-31 loss.
Awuzie To IR; Cowboys Add CB, OT Depth
news

Awuzie To IR; Cowboys Add CB, OT Depth

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys have added more depth at cornerback and offensive tackle ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle.
Spagnola: Pressure In Seattle Is The Answer
news

Spagnola: Pressure In Seattle Is The Answer

On Aug. 16, a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys reported for the start of training camp, they signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen.
A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever
news

A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever

"I'll cherish that moment forever. … I'm looking to hopefully see it again and again."
Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Seahawks
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Seahawks

The Cowboys enjoyed a thrilling comeback win last week, but now have another tough task waiting in Seattle. Check out the staff writers this week as they offer up their predictions for Sunday.

Advertising