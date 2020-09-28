From Backyard to Camp, Wilson Enjoys Career Day

SEATTLE - Entering his third game of his third pro season, Cedrick Wilson had just five catches, and zero touchdowns.

Four quarters later, he doubled his career catches and added his first two TD catches as well.

It was quite a breakout game for the sixth-round pick in 2018, but something we should've seen coming, at least from his performances in training camp.

Wilson was one of the more surprising players in camp, routinely making catches over the middle. And sure enough, that's exactly what he did twice in Seattle, resulting in a pair of scores.

Wilson recorded his first career touchdown in the second quarter, snagging a dart from Dak Prescott in between two defenders.

"It was a play where we had three slants and he went through all his progressions and Dak threw me the ball and I just ran as fast as I could," Wilson recalled.

On the second score, the receiver said, "it was a little deeper of a route, but good throw by Dak and, like I said, did what I did to get to the end zone."

Wilson said he was told by the coaching staff earlier in the week that he would be rotating into the game more. He finished with five catches for 106 yards, both of which are career-highs.

During training camp, Wilson credited his success to getting plenty of offseason work with Prescott, who built a football-field in his backyard and would routinely have the skill players over to work on routes. Wilson said he was a regular in attendance at Dak's house, and said perhaps that helped him on Sunday.

"Yeah, I mean those reps definitely come into play, it's more like second nature," Wilson said. "But yeah it feels good to get out there and help the team move forward."

While Dak said Wilson "came up huge," the receiver isn't expecting a huge confidence boost from within.

"I don't think my confidence really moves much," he said. "I'm a pretty steady person. It's definitely good to see my team excited for me."