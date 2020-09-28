Stephen Jones: No Current Plans To Bring In DBs

FRISCO, Texas – It's arguably the biggest question coming out of Sunday's loss to Seattle, and the Cowboys had an answer ready.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones made his regular appearance on 105.3 FM The Fan on Monday morning, and he was quickly asked whether the front office intends to look at any veteran defensive backs in the coming week.
"Not at this point, no," Jones said.
The reasoning for the question is obvious. It wasn't just that Russell Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns in Seattle's 38-31 win – it was the relative ease with which he managed it. For the second-straight week, the Dallas secondary dealt with severe coverage busts, including multiple miscues that led to uncontested Tyler Lockett touchdowns.
Fans and media alike have questioned since training camp whether the team should pursue a veteran safety, be it Earl Thomas or someone else, but the Cowboys have held firm.
Jones expressed optimism that the secondary would benefit from the return of injured starters like Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown, who are currently on injured reserve. He also mentioned the additions of practice squad players like Rashard Robinson and Steven Parker, who were signed recently.
"Hopefully, we've got some guys who are coming our way in terms of guys coming off the three-week IR," he said. "We really feel like, with what we have in our camp right now – had a couple guys we've got on the practice squad that made some headway last week that aren't quite ready. But overall, feel like we've got the guys here on campus, ultimately, that can get the job done."
