Stephen Jones: No Current Plans To Bring In DBs

The reasoning for the question is obvious. It wasn't just that Russell Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns in Seattle's 38-31 win – it was the relative ease with which he managed it. For the second-straight week, the Dallas secondary dealt with severe coverage busts, including multiple miscues that led to uncontested Tyler Lockett touchdowns.

Fans and media alike have questioned since training camp whether the team should pursue a veteran safety, be it Earl Thomas or someone else, but the Cowboys have held firm.

Jones expressed optimism that the secondary would benefit from the return of injured starters like Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown, who are currently on injured reserve. He also mentioned the additions of practice squad players like Rashard Robinson and Steven Parker, who were signed recently.