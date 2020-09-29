#DALvsSEA

McCarthy: Trysten Hill Had No Intent To Harm

Sep 28, 2020 at 07:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-Trysten-Hill-Had-No-Intent-To-Harm-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Perhaps it was overshadowed in the wake of a crazy game, but it was not a forgotten talking point.

Late in Sunday's game against Seattle, Trysten Hill drew the ire of the football world when he appeared to roll up on Seahawks running back Chris Carson during a tackle.

Carson exited the game and was later revealed to have a first-degree knee sprain. Several prominent voices had issue with the way Hill made the tackle – none larger than Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"I was really pissed about that," Carroll said Monday morning on ESPN 710 radio in Seattle.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright also voiced his disapproval of the tackle on Twitter, calling for harsh punishment from the NFL.

Monday evening, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan were both given their chance to comment on the play. Both coaches voiced strong support for Hill, saying they didn't think there was any malicious intent.

"You see fundamentals – particularly early in the season, particularly this season – that we need to continue to work through and do a better job of," McCarthy said. "I think he was just trying to wrap and roll, and the result of it occurred in an injury. By no means do we want to see players get hurt, especially when it's unnecessary. But trust me, there was zero intent involved there."

Much has been said about the "gator roll" style of tackle that happened on the play. Hill rolled with his momentum from the tackle and it carried him on top of Carson's legs – a technique that several analysts have alleged is meant to injure.

To hear it from Nolan, though, that style of tackle can also be used to avoid bringing a player's full body weight down on top of an opponent.

"Like when you tackle a quarterback, a gator roll – so to speak, as people call it – is something that you might do just to protect so you don't just kind of flop on the quarterback," he said.

Like McCarthy, Nolan also had strong words in regard to Hill's character.

"I know the player, and that's first and foremost in my mind, and Trysten Hill is not a dirty player by any stretch of the imagination," Nolan said. "He's an excellent young man, and I don't think he had any intention to hurt that player."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys when they return to AT&T Stadium on October 4th to take on the Cleveland Browns. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Click here to find tickets.

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

Further Review: When The Game Officially Turned
news

Further Review: When The Game Officially Turned

This time, the Cowboys left too much time on the clock when they made their fourth-quarter rally. Find out what really happened as the Seahawks made just too many plays from start to finish.
From Backyard to Camp, Wilson Enjoys Career Day
news

From Backyard to Camp, Wilson Enjoys Career Day

While Seattle's "Wilson" proved to be too much for the Cowboys Sunday, they had a breakout performance from Cedrick Wilson, who carried over his training camp success to the field.
Stephen Jones: No Current Plans To Bring In DBs
news

Stephen Jones: No Current Plans To Bring In DBs

It's arguably the biggest question coming out of Sunday's loss to Seattle, and the Cowboys had an answer ready.
Updates: La'el Collins' Injury Status; More
news

Updates: La'el Collins' Injury Status; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
Spagnola: Better Hurry Cleaning Up This Mess
news

Spagnola: Better Hurry Cleaning Up This Mess

Not this time. Nope.
Eatman: When You Have No Balance, You Fall
news

Eatman: When You Have No Balance, You Fall

Last year, Dak Prescott came within just one yard of Tony Romo's single-season passing record for 4,903 yards.
Aldon Smith Delivers Again In Comeback Season
news

Aldon Smith Delivers Again In Comeback Season

As pretty as Russell Wilson's final stat line looked Sunday – 315 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, no interceptions – Aldon Smith and the Cowboys' defensive front didn't make it easy for him.
Special Teams Miscues Loom Large In Loss
news

Special Teams Miscues Loom Large In Loss

It was literally just a week ago that special teams saved the day for the Dallas Cowboys.
Don't Forget These 5: Penalties Keep Drives Alive
news

Don't Forget These 5: Penalties Keep Drives Alive

Here are the five you can't forget about.
Scout Takes: O-Line Exposed; WRs Shine & More
news

Scout Takes: O-Line Exposed; WRs Shine & More

The Cowboys had their chances in this game, but left too many plays on the table and too much time for Russell Wilson. Here are some quick takes from Sunday's loss in Seattle. 
This Time, Final Drive Doesn't Go Dak's Way
news

This Time, Final Drive Doesn't Go Dak's Way

The way this season is headed, Dak Prescott can expect the ball in his hands with the game on the line every single week.

Advertising