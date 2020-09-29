McCarthy: Trysten Hill Had No Intent To Harm

FRISCO, Texas – Perhaps it was overshadowed in the wake of a crazy game, but it was not a forgotten talking point.

Late in Sunday's game against Seattle, Trysten Hill drew the ire of the football world when he appeared to roll up on Seahawks running back Chris Carson during a tackle.

Carson exited the game and was later revealed to have a first-degree knee sprain. Several prominent voices had issue with the way Hill made the tackle – none larger than Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"I was really pissed about that," Carroll said Monday morning on ESPN 710 radio in Seattle.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright also voiced his disapproval of the tackle on Twitter, calling for harsh punishment from the NFL.

Monday evening, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan were both given their chance to comment on the play. Both coaches voiced strong support for Hill, saying they didn't think there was any malicious intent.