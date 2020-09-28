This Time, Final Drive Doesn't Go Dak's Way

Prescott completed 37 of a career-high 57 attempts for a career-high 472 yards Sunday at CenturyLink Field. He surpassed 100 career touchdowns with three on Sunday, but two of his three turnovers – an interception just before halftime and a sack-strip fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter – led to a pair of Seattle touchdowns.

"Another turnover that results in a touchdown. Simple as that, that's how you lose games," he said. "Me personally and everybody, we've got to be better protecting the football."

The Cowboys' offense had all three timeouts to start its final drive after Seattle took a seven-point lead. With the Seahawks in a two-deep look defensively, Prescott made several throws underneath to get the offense in scoring position in the final minute.

On the game-ending interception, Prescott spun out of a would-be sack by Benson Mayowa, barely kept his balance and launched into a crowd of Seahawks defenders in the end zone, looking for receivers Noah Brown and Michael Gallup in a jump-ball situation.

"We just didn't give ourselves a chance, an opportunity to take some shots at the end zone," he reflected. "Obviously I had a little chance at the last one. I just tried to give my guys a shot and we came up short."

After three games, the Cowboys are 1-2 in three games decided by 11 total points.

The yards and points have been there, particularly in the last two games. But Sunday lacked the dramatic finish from a week ago.