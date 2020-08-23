Aldon Smith Looks The Part In Return To The NFL

It'd be unwise to get too hyped about training camp results – especially against an offensive line that has been depleted by injury during this first week. Still, it sure looks like Smith is putting things together awfully well.

Through these early practices, he's rushing from multiple different positions and stances. He's pushing the pocket with power, provided by his new frame, and he's showing the ability to bend that made him an All-Pro eight years ago in San Francisco.

"He moves very well," said defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. "He's dominant. He's long. From a physical standpoint, there's really not a whole lot of limitations."

The transition has been smooth enough that Smith was even hesitant to say he was rusty, so much as getting up to speed.

"I would call it polishing up on things I've always wanted to work on," he said. "And obviously, with the time I've missed, there is some catching up I've got to do. but everything is happening and everything is looking good."

The one coach who probably knows Smith better than anyone is defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who coached him San Francisco. Because he had a front-row seat of the things Smith was doing early in his career, Tomsula doesn't seem to be as surprised by his success.

"I've known Aldon for a long time … I think the world of Aldon," Tomsula said. "He's a truly good person, somebody that is very dear to my heart. There's a lot of special in Aldon Smith."

As for Smith the player, Tomsula was quick to point out that Smith's success early in his career – getting 33.5 sacks in the first two years – led to a promotion for Tomsula, who was the head coach of the 49ers in 2015.

"Well, he got me a pay raise," Tomsula said. "He's very good. A lot of times, the game happens naturally for people. He's one of those rare individuals that it comes natural to him. But he also works at it. He's trying to improve. Every day is a work day."

It's an exciting storyline all on its own. Factor in the addition of Everson Griffen, and all of a sudden the defensive end spot is one of the biggest talking points on this roster. Between the trio of Griffin, Smith and Lawrence, the Cowboys now employ seven Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro designations on the edge of their defensive line.

And if the talent wasn't enough, there's the personas to consider. Lawrence has long been one of the most engaging personalities on this roster, while Griffen has already made his excitement about joining the team abundantly clear. For Smith, it's that type of bond building and fun that he missed dearly during his years away.

"I feel like we've known each other for a long time," Smith said. "Me and the guys get along. We joke around. We enjoy each other. We work well together. It's made this whole adjustment or however you would put it, just easy. I enjoy being around the guys. I feel like they enjoy my company."