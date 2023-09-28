Already thin at LB, Cowboys waive Devin Harper 

On Thursday, the Cowboys opted to part ways with linebacker Devin Harper, as they begin to finalize preparation for their coming matchup against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Harper survived final roster cuts in late August to land on the team's active 53-man roster, and was active in all three of the Cowboys regular season games heading into Week 4. Last week against the Cardinals, Harper was flagged for holding on a punt return that negated a 51-yard return by KaVontae Turprin.

The team does have an option on the practice squad for the issue of depth at linebacker, namely Malik Jefferson, the former Longhorn who joined the team in 2022 and went on to have a strong training camp this summer that included a standout performance in the preseason opener — prior to suffering an injury that derailed his preseason.

Jefferson was ultimately signed to the team's practice squad and could very well get a chance to step up with Harper being waived.

Harper, a sixth-round pick in 2022, was the player the Cowboys drafted in one of the choices obtained by the Browns in the Amari Cooper trade,