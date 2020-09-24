Amari Disappointed With His One-Handed Catch 

"I wish I would have been able to run full speed," a frustrated Cooper said on Thursday. "I couldn't do what I wanted to do. Obviously it would have been a touchdown."

Cooper said that a lingering foot injury decreased his speed and was the explanation for what seemed like an overthrow. "It's a lot better [now]," Cooper updated the media on Thursday. "I've been running full speed."

Cooper has proven that he's thrived to get better since he arrived in Dallas via trade from the Raiders, and his progress and chemistry with Dak Prescott has surely helped the quarterback's young career as well. Cooper's ability to make a catch like the one he made against Atlanta wasn't luck and athleticism. It was the result of conscious and deliberate practice.

"I practice one-handed catches [as if] I can only catch them with one hand," Cooper explained. "Usually it sticks. But it didn't stick. So I had to bobble it and catch it."

If improvement is a constant goal of Cooper's then this Sunday's game in Seattle will be a great opportunity. Throughout his career, he has performed drastically better at home than he has on the road. Despite playing one less game at home, he has nearly 1,000 more receiving yards at home than he does on the road. His catch percentage is worse on the road. He has exactly half as many touchdowns in opposing stadiums.

But he caught 10 passes against the Rams in Los Angeles in the season opener. A great showing against an undefeated Seahawks team could signal he's turning the corner as a road player, which would only make the Cowboys more dangerous.

Cooper knows that he's part of what could be the most effective receiving core in the league, and in a game when that gets fully unlocked, there might not be a team in the NFL that can keep up. CeeDee Lamb's 100-yard game against the Falcons was a reminder of just how dangerous they might be. Cooper, too, recorded 100 receiving yards in his second NFL game, and it was something he thought about in terms of Lamb's confidence after last Sunday. "That 100 yards is the code where a receiver can claim he had a good game," he said.

According to Cooper, a game that features a touchdown from him, Lamb, and Michael Gallup as well as 100-yard performances from all three is more than possible.