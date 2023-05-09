ACM: Limited Tickets; Emmitt & Dak's Role

Dak, Emmitt to Present Awards

There will be many special guests on hand Thursday night at Ford Center in Frisco for the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Show.

And some of them will have Cowboys connections, including quarterback Dak Prescott and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. Both Dak and Emmitt are scheduled to be presenters for the show.

Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.