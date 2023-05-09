ACM: Limited Tickets; Emmitt & Dak's Role

Offseason | 2023

Limited Tickets Available For ACM Show

A limited amount of tickets are now available for Thursday's 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Show at Ford Center in Frisco.

Visit SeatGeek.com to get your tickets to the show, which will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, featuring some of the greatest entertainers in country music.
The two-hour show will also feature performances from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and more.

Dak,-Emmitt-to-Present-Awards-hero

Dak, Emmitt to Present Awards

There will be many special guests on hand Thursday night at Ford Center in Frisco for the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Show.

And some of them will have Cowboys connections, including quarterback Dak Prescott and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. Both Dak and Emmitt are scheduled to be presenters for the show.

Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

"Country Music's Party of the Year" is getting even bigger with special collaborations and exclusive performances that viewers can only watch on the legendary ACM Awards stage. The biggest names in country music will deliver unforgettable moments including reigning Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, performing a special medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform the ACM Awards nominated hit song, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina - REMIX"; this year's top nominee HARDY makes his ACM Awards performance debut; a performance by ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis; as well as a powerhouse collaboration by Ashley McBryde along with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar performing "Bonfire At Tina's" from McBryde's critically-acclaimed and ACM Award-nominated album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

