Anthony Smith drafted by Cowboys in seventh-round of 2026 NFL Draft

Scouting Report + Fit:

Smith has burners and he isn't afraid to turn them on. He began his collegiate career at North Carolina State where his first four collegiate seasons refining his skills. He'd eventually transfer to East Carolina in 2024, where he put those skills to use in a major way — breaking out for the Pirates. His two seasons at ECU saw Smith explode for a combined 1,852 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, impressively showing he could produce at a high level in both seasons (versus simply having one explosive year that carried the other).

At 6-foot-2, 185 lbs., Smith isn't the most massive receiver on the field, but he doesn't need to be. His combination of sub-4.45s speed (Pro Day average), length and a 41" vertical was a nightmare for receivers during his days with the Pirates. To that point, he averaged 18 yards per reception over the past two seasons, and he joins a Cowboys' receivers room that, behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, is wildly unsettled.

Expect him to make some waves this summer and possibly beyond, and his reunion with Shavon Revel in Dallas is an interesting tidbit that's worth mentioning here as well.