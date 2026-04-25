Drew Shelton selected by Cowboys in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — Needless to say, the Dallas Cowboys are having a lot of fun heading into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They were jovial and all smiles following Day 2, having traded up to acquire superstar safety Caleb Downs in the first round before landing defensive end Malachi Lawrence only to then add dynamic Michigan pass rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round the following day.

But before adding Barham, they struck a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to bring linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas, essentially doubling down at the position in Day 2 — one veteran and one incoming rookie — to help fill a need they'd tried to fill in free agency heading into the draft.