Drew Shelton selected by Cowboys in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — Needless to say, the Dallas Cowboys are having a lot of fun heading into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They were jovial and all smiles following Day 2, having traded up to acquire superstar safety Caleb Downs in the first round before landing defensive end Malachi Lawrence only to then add dynamic Michigan pass rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round the following day.
But before adding Barham, they struck a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to bring linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas, essentially doubling down at the position in Day 2 — one veteran and one incoming rookie — to help fill a need they'd tried to fill in free agency heading into the draft.
Having an extra two fourth-round picks on Day 3, and looking to keep the great times rolling, the Cowboys opted to use their first on the offensive side of the ball, selecting offensive tackle Drew Shelton out of Penn State.
Round 4 (112): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
Three things to know:
- Multi-sport athlete: baseball, basketball and football
- All-Big Ten honorable mention (2024)
- Academic All-Big Ten (2024)
Scouting Report + Fit:
Check back momentarily for full scouting report!