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Draft Central | 2026

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Drew Shelton selected by Cowboys in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 11:47 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_24_ Drew Shelton

FRISCO, Texas — Needless to say, the Dallas Cowboys are having a lot of fun heading into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They were jovial and all smiles following Day 2, having traded up to acquire superstar safety Caleb Downs in the first round before landing defensive end Malachi Lawrence only to then add dynamic Michigan pass rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round the following day.

[**Enter Cowboys Draft Central here**]

But before adding Barham, they struck a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to bring linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas, essentially doubling down at the position in Day 2 — one veteran and one incoming rookie — to help fill a need they'd tried to fill in free agency heading into the draft.

Having an extra two fourth-round picks on Day 3, and looking to keep the great times rolling, the Cowboys opted to use their first on the offensive side of the ball, selecting offensive tackle Drew Shelton out of Penn State.

Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton (46) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Drew Shelton

#-- OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 313 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Round 4 (112): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Three things to know:

  • Multi-sport athlete: baseball, basketball and football
  • All-Big Ten honorable mention (2024)
  • Academic All-Big Ten (2024)

Scouting Report + Fit:

Check back momentarily for full scouting report!

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