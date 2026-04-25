LT Overton selected by Cowboys as final fourth-round pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Scouting Report + Fit:

The first thing that pops in my mind when watching LT Overton ... his first name is Lebbeus, by the way ... is Osa Odighizuwa (pre-draft measurables are also comparable between the two). With the decision to trade the latter to the 49ers, the Cowboys have a stable full of huge bulls at defensive tackle (a wonderful thing, mind you), but they do need at least one lighter, quicker and athletic defensive tackle they can, at times, ask to line up wide (think 4i) to rush the passer; and that's exactly what the plan is right now for Overton.

His first two seasons were spent at Texas A&M, where he played in a combined 23 games and amassed 48 combined tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack. Those numbers only went up after his transfer to Alabama, going on to deliver 26 games/starts with 41 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss along with six sacks (39 pressures and 32 hurries in 2024 alone).

Overton is one of the best defensive tackles in the nation at getting after the passer, something Pro Bowler Kenny Clark uses as a calling card as well, and some outlets projected him as highly as a late second-rounder.