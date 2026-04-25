Defensive-minded Cowboys finalize 2026 NFL Draft class

FRISCO, Texas – The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Cowboys have come out of it with seven new players.

The Cowboys' original second and third round picks were involved in trades for DT Quinnen Williams and WR George Pickens respectively. Dallas views them as this year's picks in the second and third round, in addition to their rookie class.

Five of the seven picks were spent on the defensive side of the ball, as the Cowboys look to provide first-year defensive coordinator with fresh faces as he looks to turn around Dallas' unit.

Below is the full 2026 Dallas Cowboys draft class:

The Cowboys traded two fifth-round picks and the 12th overall pick to move up one spot and draft Downs, who is viewed by the organization as a "quarterback of the defense" that can fix a lot of problems in the secondary. Downs is seen as tailor made for the defense that Parker wants to run, and can wear several hats as a safety, nickel, and potentially even corner if needed.

As more and more members of the Cowboys' personnel department got eyes on Lawrence, he began to climb more and more on their draft board. Dallas traded back three spots with the Eagles for two fourth-round picks, the team selected Lawrence to bring juice to their pass rush with a quick first step and strong closing ability once he turns the corner and heads to the quarterback.

With the third-round pick Dallas acquired in the trade for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys drafted Barham, a versatile defender who has played inside and outside as a linebacker and pass rusher. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Barham will start out working as an inside linebacker.

Shelton became the Cowboys' first offensive selection with their first of three fourth-round picks. An experienced, durable tackle, Shelton can enter Dallas' offensive line room and play both left and right tackle with a chance to compete for an increased role at one side or potentially as a swing tackle.

Two picks later, the Cowboys went right back to the defensive side of the ball with Moore, a tall cornerback that ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and has a 76 7/8" wingspan. Moore has struggled with injuries over the course of his collegiate career, but was finally able to play and start in 11 games in 2025 for Florida. With a lot of competition coming in the cornerback room, Moore can come in and compete for a role in the room and on special teams.

Christian Parker has talked about the 4i defensive tackle being an important role in his defense, and Overton is an option for the Cowboys to play that position. He also gives Dallas versatility to play at different spots up and down the defensive line with long arms and strong tape against the run.