Armstrong Capitalizes On Starting Opportunity

"It came up on me so fast," he said. "Those two guys, when they're here they bring the energy. I feed off their energy, so now that they're gone I kind of have to step up and bring the energy for the defense – the D-Line, specifically."

The energy almost jumped to another level when Armstrong nearly made the most explosive play of the entire evening. With less than a minute to play in the first half, he broke through the right side of the Cardinals' offensive line and jumped to bat a Chris Streveler pass to the flat.

The ricochet bounced into the air and almost settled into his waiting hands. Had he nabbed it, he'd have been off to the end zone and a 13-10 halftime lead, though it just fell out of his reach.

"He played really well. He almost had a huge play there with the tipped pass that almost went the other way," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

It's a small sample size, especially since Lawrence, Basham and Gregory are all expected back in the lineup soon. But it serves as notice that Armstrong shouldn't be so easily forgotten.