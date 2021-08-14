Connor Williams Adjusting To More Center Work

"I just think it's just getting that comfortability and live reps situation, obviously (needing) more practice and the fine-tuning of the snap, getting perfect on cadence," said Williams, who has been the Cowboys' starting left guard since 2018.

Said Gilbert: "It's preseason. We just need to put a little more work in on that. That's the type of stuff that every play starts with that. Him and I need to put in a little more work with that."

Indeed, that's what preseason is for. Game snaps are valuable for Williams, who has been balancing practice time at center and left guard in training camp.

The Cowboys have been pleased with Biadasz's start to camp as he prepares for his second season. As much as anything, Williams' reps simply could be an effort to establish more depth at center. Veteran Joe Looney was not re-signed in the offseason, and seventh-round draft pick Matt Farniok mostly played other offensive line spots at Wisconsin.

That means giving Williams some game-day reps at a new position, even if it comes with some growing pains.

"His snaps at center (Friday) were the primary objective for Connor, so I wasn't worried as much about how many reps he got at guard," head coach Mike McCarthy said.

In his quarter of work Friday, Williams did have a nice block that helped running back Tony Pollard pick up a 9-yard gain.

"The (pre-snap) calls are becoming easier," Williams said. "It's just getting the comfortability with it and getting more live rep situations.