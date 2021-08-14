Game Notes: Rookie LB Shines; Anae, Jarwin Return 

Chance For Anae
Second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae found himself in the starting lineup Friday night because veterans DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham were all held out against the Cardinals.
Anae, a fifth-round draft pick last year, appeared in only seven games with limited snaps. The former All-American showed his pass rush skills in the first half with a quick spin move inside, but he was penalized 15 yards for a helmet-to-chin hit on Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.
Overall it was an active night for Anae, though, with at least two unofficial pressures.
— Rob Phillips (8/13)
The game-day notes include some players returning from injury, including Blake Jarwin, while a rookie LB had a breakout game.