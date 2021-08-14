#DALvsAZ

Game Notes: Rookie LB Shines; Anae, Jarwin Return 

Aug 14, 2021
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Chance For Anae

Second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae found himself in the starting lineup Friday night because veterans DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham were all held out against the Cardinals.

Anae, a fifth-round draft pick last year, appeared in only seven games with limited snaps. The former All-American showed his pass rush skills in the first half with a quick spin move inside, but he was penalized 15 yards for a helmet-to-chin hit on Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.

Overall it was an active night for Anae, though, with at least two unofficial pressures.

Rob Phillips (8/13)

The game-day notes include some players returning from injury, including Blake Jarwin, while a rookie LB had a breakout game.

Rookie LB Emerges

After the draft, Jabril Cox was viewed by many as a steal, as the Cowboys got him in the fourth-round. But during camp, Cox didn't have a lot of standout moments, although it was expected he might show up when the games begin.

And that has certainly happened here after two preseason games. Cox led the Cowboys in defensive tackles Friday night with seven, including six solo stops and two tackles for loss.

"This being the second game, I knew how it felt already playing against Pittsburgh," Cox said. "I just wanted to play fast, that's something i wanted to do - just reading and reacting."

And for the second straight week, he also had a tackle on special teams, an area Cox knows he has to shine.

"I want to own that role," Cox said. "Special teams is really about winning your 1-on-1 and that's something I thrive on, that's something I'm willing to do whatever for the team."

— Nick Eatman (8/13)

﻿Jarwin's Return

Friday was tight end Blake Jarwin's first game action since tearing his ACL in last year's season opener against the Rams.

Jarwin's snaps were limited, but still valuable to him as he prepares for his comeback season.

"Just getting that confidence back," he said. "I think today was a big step for me and that. Just getting out there and playing, and feeling that good again in a game setting, it was awesome. It's a small step in the big picture, but it was a lot of fun."

Jarwin also credited the athletic training staff for guiding his rehab process over the last several months.

Rob Phillips (8/13)

Ones Across The Board

It's not a stat line you see too often in football, especially in the NFL.

One target, one reception, one yard, one-yard average and one touchdown.

Brandon Smith will certainly take it, especially since it was the first TD of the preseason for the Cowboys.

"It was pretty exciting and my teammates were excited for me," Smith said. "I knew I had to just get the corner and (DiNucci) would find me."

Smith is one of a handful of rookie receivers trying to make the team. He had a few nice catches early in camp but has been rather quiet in practices. Smith was targeted four times against Pittsburgh, but had one catch for 14 yards.

— Nick Eatman (8/13)

Nice Response

After missing two field goals in the preseason opener, Hunter Niswander bounced back Friday in a big way, hitting all three field goal attempts and an extra point.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted last week that Niswander is mainly a punter that is filling in for Greg Zuerlein, who is rehabbing offseason back surgery and is starting to ease back into practice.

But for now, Niswander is handling the field goals, kickoffs and some of the punting duties, along with veteran Bryan Anger.

Niswander is now 4 of 6 in two games on field goals. He punted two of the three attempts for the Cowboys Friday night, averaging 41.5 yards.

— Nick Eatman (8/13)

Chance For Anae

Second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae found himself in the starting lineup Friday night because veterans DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham were all held out against the Cardinals.

Anae, a fifth-round draft pick last year, appeared in only seven games with limited snaps. The former All-American showed his pass rush skills in the first half with a quick spin move inside, but he was penalized 15 yards for a helmet-to-chin hit on Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.

Overall it was an active night for Anae, though, with at least two unofficial pressures.

— Rob Phillips (8/13)

