Game Notes: Rookie LB Shines; Anae, Jarwin Return 

1 / 5

Rookie LB Emerges

After the draft, Jabril Cox was viewed by many as a steal, as the Cowboys got him in the fourth-round. But during camp, Cox didn't have a lot of standout moments, although it was expected he might show up when the games begin.

And that has certainly happened here after two preseason games. Cox led the Cowboys in defensive tackles Friday night with seven, including six solo stops and two tackles for loss.

"This being the second game, I knew how it felt already playing against Pittsburgh," Cox said. "I just wanted to play fast, that's something i wanted to do - just reading and reacting."

And for the second straight week, he also had a tackle on special teams, an area Cox knows he has to shine.

"I want to own that role," Cox said. "Special teams is really about winning your 1-on-1 and that's something I thrive on, that's something I'm willing to do whatever for the team."

— Nick Eatman (8/13)