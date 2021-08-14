#DALvsAZ

Gallimore Exits As Injury Bug Bites in Arizona

Aug 14, 2021 at 01:45 AM
Updates--Neville-Gallimore-Out-For-Game-hero
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The final score doesn't matter, but the Cowboys took a bit of a loss on the injury front.

Long before the final whistle on Friday night, they had been dealt blows to five players – most notably, projected starter Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore left the game with what has been reported as a hyperextension of his left arm during the first defensive series of the game and did not return. The second-year defensive tackle is slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday when the team returns home to Texas, where the severity of the problem will be further evaluated.

"I'd put it in the category of significant, but really until we got all the scans we won't diagnose it, so I don't have a timeline," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The loss of Gallimore was the biggest injury of the night – particularly at a defensive tackle spot that isn't strong on depth. And while the severity of the injury isn't confirmed, McCarthy didn't shy away from the disheartening nature of it.

"You talk about players taking a second-year jump, he definitely illustrated that," he said. "He had a great offseason and was having a great camp, it was just unfortunate."

The setbacks didn't end there, unfortunately. The Cowboys saw two more injuries on offense in the first half, as second-year tight end Sean McKeon left the game with an ankle injury and veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe exited with a knee injury.

Given that the goal of preseason is to find meaningful reps for as many players as possible, McCarthy said the injuries were unfortunate for both the building cohesion of the team as well as the players themselves.

"Any time you have that many injuries, it disrupts everything and you feel terrible for the individual," he said. "That's, to me, always the priority of preseason games. Because if you practice every day together and play in these games together, your team will improve. So it's just unfortunate.

The Cowboys have had good luck with injuries to this point in camp, so it was jarring to see so many in one night. Later on in the game, undrafted rookie linebacker Anthony Hines and fourth-year wide receiver Malik Turner also suffered injuries that took them out of the game.

Fortunately, there's a bit of a break coming. The team is off of practice this weekend before an evening practice on Monday, so there'll be plenty of time to assess each situation. For now, the hope is that this rash of injuries isn't too severe.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Rookie LB Shines; Anae, Jarwin Return 

The game-day notes include some players returning from injury, including Blake Jarwin, while a rookie LB had a breakout game. 
news

Armstrong Capitalizes On Starting Opportunity

Dorance Armstrong continued an impressive camp by turning in the best performance of Friday's game in Arizona
news

Connor Williams Adjusting To More Center Work

The fourth-year guard took starting reps at center Friday against Arizona as the Cowboys try to build more depth at the position behind Tyler Biadasz.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Starting To See Neal's Role?

Among the five plays/moments you shouldn't forget is Keanu Neal's early turnover and how that could be a positive sign.
news

Eatman: About Time To End Backup QB Debate

This Cowboys writer has seen enough of Garrett Gilbert to make him the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Suffer Late Loss at Arizona

The Cowboys suffer a number of concerning injuries before falling late to the host Cardinals, 19-16.
news

Staff Writers Pick These 8 Players To Watch

It's time for preseason game No. 2 as the Cowboys take on the Cardinals before returning home from camp. Here are a few players our staff writers will be watching closely in Arizona.
Advertising