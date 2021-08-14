Eatman: About Time To End Backup QB Debate

To me, when you're talking about backup quarterbacks, it's not necessarily about the best arm, best feet or most experience. If they had all that, they'd probably be starting.

What you need first and foremost is a guy who is going to be ready at all times, and not afraid of the moment. We already saw Gilbert do that a year ago against Pittsburgh. And so far, from what I've seen in two games, that's going to be good enough, if and when he has to play.

Obviously, you hope it's never. There were years in which Cooper Rush didn't throw a pass. Back in 2009, Jon Kitna never took a single snap when backing up Tony Romo. So the hope is that we don't see Gilbert at all.

But how realistic is that? The Cowboys have to make sure the backup quarterback is ready to play if and when he's called upon, and I think Gilbert will be the best guy for it.

Sure, you might find a name you've heard of that is available now, or one that will be available in the next few weeks. But don't forget, that probably means the player was either cut by a team or hasn't been signed at all.

Now, if the Cowboys decided to make a trade for a guy with more experience, I wouldn't fault them. To steal their own line, you're always trying to make the team better.

But it's going to have to be significantly better, as in a player who is clearly head and shoulders above Gilbert and will learn the offense rather quickly. If he can do all that, I'd wonder why he's available.

So to me, if this is what it is, I'll take it.