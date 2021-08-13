Staff Writers Pick These 8 Players To Watch

The Cowboys and Cardinals will square off in Arizona Friday night.
For Dallas, it's not only the second preseason game, but one final event before they get home to Dallas after training camp that lasted over three weeks in California.
The Cardinals will play their first preseason game of the schedule, so it'll be interesting to see how both teams utilize their lineups.
For the Cowboys, some of the starters could play a few snaps, but like last week, don't expect them in there too long.
With that, it's a chance for the young guys to get a lot of reps. Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on for Friday night.
