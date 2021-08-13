Staff Writers Pick These 8 Players To Watch

1 / 8

Malik Turner – On one hand, he led the team in receptions and made more plays than any other receiver in the first game. On the other, he did fumble the ball away and cost the Cowboys a chance for points before the half. So did Turner actually play well last Thursday night? I guess it's debatable, but what can't be debated is how well he played throughout camp. He's definitely in the mix to make the team and at this point, he'll need to shine even more on special teams. I would imagine Turner is not battling other receivers for a final spot, but other key special teams contributors. - Nick Eatman