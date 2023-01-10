AT&T Stadium To Host Free Watch Party vs. Bucs

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys are inviting fans of all ages to a free Wild Card Watch Party on Monday, January 16th at Miller Lite® House at AT&T Stadium.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy the NFL Wild Card matchup featuring Dallas at Tampa Bay and will be broadcasted at 7:15 p.m. CT across over 60 outdoor television screens. Entry and parking are free.

The Watch Party will feature a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as well as appearances by Dallas Cowboys alumni and the official mascot, Rowdy.

Miller Lite® House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler with $5 Miller Lites offered. Food trucks will be located in the Miller Lite® House area with food for purchase.

Free parking for fans is available in parking lot 10 with free admission through the Miller Lite® House entrance.

Event details can be found here: www.DallasCowboys.com/playoffs