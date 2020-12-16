#SFvsDAL

Awuzie Activated; Diggs Designated To Return

Dec 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys on Wednesday activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Reserve/COVI9-19 list and designated rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs to return off Reserve/Injured.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipates both players practicing Wednesday.

Awuzie did not play against the Bengals after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Thursday. Diggs has not played since fracturing his foot in the Cowboys' Nov. 8 loss to the Steelers. Designated for return, he is now eligible to practice for 21 days on IR and be activated at any point during that window.

The second-round draft pick started the first nine games before his injury. He leads the defense with two interceptions and ranks fifth with 47 tackles.

Also, the Cowboys signed center Adam Redmond to the practice squad. Redmond was released last Saturday to make room for rookie center Tyler Biadasz's return from IR.

