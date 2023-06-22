Offseason | 2023

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

Jun 22, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

20230607_DAL_Minicamp-110
Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS

FRISCO, Texas - With the offseason practices – both OTAs and minicamps – all done for the Cowboys this offseason, there is a lengthy break between now and the start of training camp, which begins July 24 in Oxnard.

But that doesn't mean there aren't questions on the table at each position. Each day, we will take a deep dive into each spot on the field, analyzing the top battles, the key players and some bold predictions. Today, we continue with the guard/center position.

What Needs To Go Right: Speaking of "right," let's go with the right guard and say that Zack Martin needs to continue to be the guy he's been for the first nine seasons. If he continues to play at an All-Pro level, it immediately helps the positions on both side of him.

Biggest Question: The biggest question is who plays left guard? At the end of mini-camp, Tyler Smith was moved inside with the thought that Tyron Smith will play left tackle and Terence Steele will eventually return on the right side. All of that will affect where Tyler Smith plays. The Cowboys would like for him to be their left tackle of the future, but for now, it could be guard.

Battle to Watch: If Tyler Smith eventually moves back to tackle, the battle to watch is left guard. But if not, let's look at backup center. Matt Farniok and Alec Lindstrom

Bold Prediction: Tyler Smith plays the entire season at left guard. The "bold" part of this is more about the tackle position being solidified enough with Tyron, Terence Steele and maybe Waletzko to keep Tyler Smith inside.

Biggest Challenge: The pieces are in place with Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz and perhaps Tyler Smith. The challenge is going to be finding the continuity in the group. Tyler Smith needs to be able to practice there all of camp and if they can keep those three together for most of the practices and games, it should be a formidable group.

Key Stat: The Cowboys ranked first in the NFL last year in "red-zone" scoring, finding the end zone 71.4 percent of the time. They were third in "goal-to-go" situations, with a touchdown 84.5 percent of their trips. That usually begins and ends with the strength of the interior of the line.

Battle Lines Position Series:

Related Content

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023?

We've seen Neville Gallimore have success. But with the addition of Mazi Smith and keeping Hankins, what should we expect from Gallimore this year?

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

Advertising