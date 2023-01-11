Biadasz, Hankins Playoff-Ready: 'The Time Is Now'

"The time is now."

His 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday, and the decision to waive offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley clears a seat for the expected return of Hankins.

You can also count Vander Esch in feeling the same as both Biadasz and Hankins, though the former made it known last week he was champing at the bit to get back on the field while understanding completely the importance of not risking a setback against the Commanders with the playoffs up next on the menu.

"I'll say it 100x, I feel good," said Vander Esch in the days ahead of the regular season finale at Fedex Field. "... Just working out and trying to stay in shape for the playoffs. [Keeping] my body up to playing speed and getting ready to go back out there and make this [playoff] run."

That's exactly what the Cowboys have in mind, a playoff run, but that must first begin with trying to use Brady and Co. as a launchpad for what they hope will be the most unforgettable season in franchise history since the mid-1990s — the last time they hoisted the Lombardi trophy.