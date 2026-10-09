 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - TBvsDAL | 2026

Presented by

Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys will 'absolutely' make changes, adjustments

Oct 09, 2026 at 04:55 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_09_ Brian Schottenheimer

FRISCO, Texas — No one in the building can deny it: the 24-16 loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a Texas-sized kick in the neck, or rather a more sensitive part of the anatomy, and it's left the Dallas Cowboys stunned and searching for answers.

In a game "we should've won", as All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott explained it, the Cowboys rarely had control and, when they did, they found ways to guarantee they'd eventually snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It  all led to some very real soul-searching for the club, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer is doubling down on his goal of making changes to not only get the train back on the tracks, but to finally keep it there for good.

"When you are a coach, there are going to be things you're going to correct," he said on Friday, in the immediate aftermath of the loss. "We are solution-makers. We're not excuse-makers, we're solution-makers. That's what we're working on really, really hard right now.

"We're having the hard conversations. We're looking at the film. We're studying the areas [of concern]. Those conversations are really important and we're having them in all three phases, not just on defense. We're identifying the adjustments and changes that we think will help us perform better, which is the main objective."

To that end, while Schottenheimer stopped short of expressing what those specific changes would look like within the coaching staff and on the depth chart, what is known is that, per owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, no sweeping changes are being considered heading into Week 6 — at all.

That means all are expected to remain in place, tasked with fixing everything that ails the team, of which there is plenty, and to do it before a season the front office is pouring its all into suddenly begins swirling down the drain.

"I started very clearly with what our standard is. We want to compete everyday in the National Football League," Schottenheimer said of his message to the coaching staff and coordinators. "In the first quarter [of the season], we have not achieved that. But I also made it very clear that we are the solution. We are the ones who can get this better. This weekend and today, not only did we watch the game from yesterday, but we've gotta get [the win against] Houston cleaned up.

"We're [now] in self-scout mode. What are we doing well? What areas do we need to improve — certainly plenty of those. And it's not just identifying those areas, but it's also the plan of what to do to improve those areas. I made it very clear that we have not met the standard, but we are five games in. And as part of being the solution, we need to be solution-oriented as a coaching staff."

As far as the aforementioned depth chart goes, it feels a foregone conclusion there will be tweaks to playing time, and Schottenheimer confirmed "the rotation at outside linebacker will be something we'll look at" — as a clear and definitive example of part of the action plan.

Many failings led to what occurred in the waning moments in Rio, and nearly again in Houston, and then most certainly against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Schottenheimer says he isn't going to shy away from moving parts around to see what will finally work.

"Absolutely," he asserted. "And those are things that are definitely going to happen as we continue to work through the process this weekend, absolutely. We're all in this thing together."

Related Content

news

Missed opportunities prove costly for DaRon Bland, Cowboys defense

Cowboys DB DaRon Bland and Dallas' defense had opportunities against the Buccaneers, but couldn't execute in some situations which proved costly in a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

news

George Pickens the lone bright spot in loss

In a forgettable game full of disappointment, George Pickens at least provided one sliver of silver lining with a season-high performance against the Buccaneers.

news

Spagnola: Pointing out an offensive performance

Don't think the frustrating loss to the Buccaneers is all on the defense, as the Cowboys offense was unable to handle Tampa Bay's pressure all night, which led to disastrous results.

news

Pic 6: Defensive struggles continue, injury roundup and more from Week 5

From continued struggles defensively to more injuries before and after kickoff, a summary of news and notes from the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers in this week's Pic 6.

news

Eatman: Where to start with this blame-game?

There's just too much blame to go around for a game like this. The offense, the defense and the special teams had the wrong kind of balance.

news

Brian Schottenheimer 'disappointed', plans to evaluate 'everything' after loss to Bucs

Nothing about what happened in the Cowboys' loss to the Buccaneers makes sense for Brian Schottenheimer, who will force the team to do some soul searching going into Week 6.

news

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' by Cowboys' Week 5 loss to Buccaneers

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he was "extraordinarily disappointed" by Dallas' 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, and was especially surprised by the Cowboys' struggles to stop the run.

news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss to Bucs: 'We were supposed to win'

Little about the matchup conjured images of what ultimately happened to the Cowboys when they got a wake-up call from the Bucs, and Dak Prescott says the Cowboys have to be better.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Key drops on both sides

Plays that might get forgotten include DaRon Bland, who had a tough night in coverage and missed out on a chance to redeem himself with a pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys fall to winless Bucs, 24-16

The Cowboys were never able to figure out Tampa Bay's game plan in their Thursday night matchup, losing to the previously winless Buccaneers, 24-16.

news

Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a short week after a gutsy win in Houston, hoping for a big win on Thursday Night Football that, for once, doesn't go down to the wire.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising