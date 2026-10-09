Brian Schottenheimer 'disappointed', plans to evaluate 'everything' after loss to Bucs

"Yeah, I'm going to look at everything," he said. "I'll spend countless hours trying to figure it out and getting a chance to step back, look at these five games, and see what we need to improve. ... Yeah, I think we evaluate everything, but at the end of the day, we're five games in. I am disappointed in the way we performed this evening as a football team, and that's just going to be one part of the process.

"We're going to look at all five games and get a chance to slow down our process and look at every detail and see what we need to improve."

The Cowboys have proven an ability to bounce back from losses with good showings that lead to wins.

That said, what they continually fail to establish is a means of keeping the train on the tracks when they get it there and, seeing as that's the only way they'll be able to put together a meaningful win streak, there's plenty to sift through.

"Yeah, I mean that's the key. We got to stack wins," said Schottenheimer. "And like I said, this weekend's going to be a process. We're going to go through the process. We're going to figure it out. We're going to put on the tape. We're going to watch the tape.

"We're going to look at the stats. We're going to look at everything and we're going to make some decisions that we believe will give us the best chance to pick back up and play well next week. We're five games in, and we didn't plan on being 2-3. I am disappointed by that, for sure, but we're just getting started. There's a lot of football left and we got to play better. We know that."

The loss marks the second time in only three games in which the Cowboys failed to start fast and, again, failed to finish when given the chance to do so against the odds they stacked against themselves throughout the game by way of their list of mistakes.

"This game, the NFL, comes down to finishing games," he added. "And the way these guys work, the way this brotherhood is, the culture, the way the connection of the guys in that room are, is special. And because of that, I see a group of young men that are motivated to get it right."

Had the Cowboys not taken the cheese against the Buccaneers, they'd be 3-2 heading into their matchup against The Cheese in 10 days from now.