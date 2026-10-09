Pic 6: Defensive struggles continue, injury roundup and more from Week 5

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys head into a mini-bye week 2-3 after a tough 24-16 loss on Thursday night to the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, who came into the night 0-4, left AT&T Stadium with a win led by backup QB Jalon Daniels, an undrafted free agent rookie who helped the offense post 419 total yards of offense.
The Cowboys lost the turnover battle 3-0, with two interceptions off tipped passes and a fumble on a kickoff return from KaVontae Turpin. All in all, the Cowboys will have a lot of thinking to do over the next 10 days before they go on the road to face the Green Bay Packers.
Let's dive into some more news and notes from Thursday night: