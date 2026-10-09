Pic 6: Defensive struggles continue, injury roundup and more from Week 5

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Decisions, Decisions

After Dak Prescott connected with George Pickens for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game, Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys offense elected to go for a two-point conversion in order to make it a six-point game instead of an eight-point game.

Things did not work as planned, as Prescott was forced to his left and tried to get a pass to CeeDee Lamb, but was incomplete. After the game, Prescott said he wished he threw it towards the back pylon in the end zone where Ryan Flournoy could've gone to get it.

"It's kind of our philosophy," Schottenheimer said. "When you're down 14, you like to go for two, especially with our offense, because when you get it, you have a chance to go and win the game, to make it a six-point game. And that was our philosophy. We liked to play and we just didn't get executed."