Missed opportunities prove costly for DaRon Bland, Cowboys defense

From missed tackles leading to an explosive 72 yard run from Bucky Irving on the first play of the second half, to Bland losing his footing on a 3rd and 21 play that allowed Egbuka to pick up a first down, there were plenty of difficult moments for Dallas' defense as a whole.

"It's definitely frustrating," Bland said. "Had an 0-4 team, gave them a win today…"

"The DB room, not our best. Still got a lot to grow, more room to get better at."

Even after a frustrating showing, Bland says that he and his teammates are prepared to handle the adversity and find a way to respond, as is first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"We handle it pretty good," Bland said. "We don't have a lot of guys getting down on themselves. Everybody's trying to bring each other together and trying to keep going, have that next play mentality…"

"We know CP, he's a guy that's going to come in tomorrow, check out the X's and O's and see where we can get better at. That's always his thing."

Parker, whose background has come with a lot of work with defensive backs, is a positive for Bland being a cornerback. That said, he recognized that Parker has a lot more on his plate than just working with the defensive backs.

"It's good, but it's kind of hard being a DC," Bland said. "You've got to watch over everybody and get all the corrections, you can't just go in one position group. But him as a DB coach and a DC, that's great. You have somebody that's in the same mindset as you and knowing what it takes to be a corner."

The Cowboys now get a mini-bye week after playing three games in 11 days. In that time span, there's a lot of work to be done for Bland and the defense.

"Put in the extra work because you have the extra couple days, and then just looking back and seeing what you've got to work on. It's first half of the season still." Bland said.