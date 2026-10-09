George Pickens the lone bright spot in loss

Indeed, the Cowboys were lucky to have Pickens on hand, although in the end his effort was all for naught. The star wideout finished with nine catches for 130 receiving yards, both of which were easily personal bests for the 2026 season, and contributed a highlight-reel-worthy touchdown grab. He also earned the highest grade among Cowboys starters from Pro Football Focus with an 85.2 mark.

And all this came after he totaled only two catches four days earlier, although one of those was a big 53-yard completion and the other a 22-yard gain. The Houston Texans made it a point to take Pickens out of the Cowboys' aerial attack, often double-teaming him. With the Buccaneers relying on a steady blitz, the situation was different on Thursday night.

"I feel like on most of my air routes, the safety would help because it's an in-breaking route," Pickens said, "but besides that, no double-teams."

Needless to say, he took advantage, which the Cowboys desperately needed, especially considering it was fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who had a rough time of it in this one. Lamb had an outstanding game against the Texans, during which he hauled in 17 catches for 189 receiving yards while playing 86% of the offensive snaps. But versus Tampa Bay, he managed only two receptions for nine yards before being sidelined in the fourth quarter due to a quad injury, on the field for just 57% of the snaps.

"I feel like he'll be good," Pickens said of his teammate and friend. "I feel like he'll bounce back next week."

The Cowboys, of course, enjoy the luxury of having two of the NFL's top receivers on their roster. When one goes down, the other is there to pick things up. Last Sunday, Lamb carried the load. On Thursday, it was Pickens' turn.

"Most definitely," he responded when asked if he tries to rise to the challenge when Lamb is not available. "When CeeDee went out, I just definitely was trying to do the best I could to keep us in the game."

That mindset was on full display last season, Pickens' first with Dallas. During the 2025 campaign, Lamb left the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup at Chicago early with a high ankle sprain and missed the next three contests. In his absence, Pickens averaged six catches and 106.7 yards per outing with five touchdowns over the four-game stretch. He went on to total 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine scores for the year, all career highs, to earn his first Pro Bowl honor.

However, in the end, Pickens' work on Thursday was overshadowed by the surprisingly bad play from the rest of the team and obviously the final result.

"I feel like just certain plays went (the Buccaneers') way," he said, referring in particular to the tipped passes that resulted in interceptions. "When the ball is in the air and anybody can grab it, the game can go anybody's way."

With this gauntlet of three games in 12 days – as well as brutal travel that came with it – now complete, the Cowboys have a chance for some short rest before regrouping. And there is much regrouping to be done on both sides of the ball after such a disappointing defeat.

"Stack on the wins," Pickens said. "That's kind of how you can start a moving train. … You kind of want to keep your head in it because anything can happen. So just keep your head down, just honor (the process) and keep going."