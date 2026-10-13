Tape Talk: Where Cowboys defense can improve limiting explosive plays

On run plays through five games this season, the Cowboys have missed 32 tackles, the ninth-most in the NFL. As a whole, tackling is something that Brian Schottenheimer has acknowledged multiple times his team needs to improve at going forward.

The Bucky Irving explosive play to start the second half last Thursday was an example of it. Jaishawn Barham does an excellent job of penetrating early and gets a shot on Irving, but can't get two arms around him and it leads to Irving being able to find some space, which is where he's been dangerous over the course of his young career.

What happens after Irving finds that space is where Dallas needs to clean things up. Multiple defenders are in the area, and there isn't much running room for Irving, but he's still able to find the crease (due to some unfortunate collisions that led to other collisions) and Irving pops free for a huge gain. Of course, guys knocking each other over won't happen on each play, but even still, Dallas needs to convert on their first tackling opportunities better than they have.