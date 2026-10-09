Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' by Cowboys' Week 5 loss to Buccaneers

Jones was asked if he still believes Parker can get the defense turned around, and he says he does.

"I do. Yes I do. He's sitting there taking it with taking it on the shoulders, which is the goes with the territory," Jones said. "But I feel that he's competent, and the things that he's trying to do."

"I'm gonna say it one more time, the thing that probably bothers me the most tonight is how they ran between the tackles so to speak and we're able to have that running game up in there with where we have a lot of strength. So that's something that we've got to really look at and will."

Just over a week ago, the Cowboys traded a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick for CB Joey Porter Jr., who was ruled out on Thursday night with an illness upon arriving to the stadium. Jones has spoken all offseason and into the regular season about his willingness to make trades to improve his team.

Even with the trade for Porter, it sounds like Jones and the Cowboys are still open for business.

"Yes, because the future capital, but I wouldn't give it up for a player that didn't have some future, or the potential of future that you could add years to…" Jones said when asked if he'd give up future capital for a player given how the team has performed. The future capital that you have are draft picks. And those guys have question marks with them too."

"So if we do see an opportunity and it fits for us, then we'll take a good look at it. No, I'm not, this isn't fold the tents here. We are two and three, we didn't expect to be two and three. We didn't expect this Tampa team to come in here [0-4] either. They've got a lot of good players. They, one unquestionably, they were the better team tonight."