Caleb Downs candid ahead of NFL debut for Cowboys vs. Giants

"I mean, there's always gonna be energy there. It's going to be upbeat for me, either way," he said. "So, really, it's just trying to get into the game, trying to maintain focus and do everything that I need to do to win. So that's pretty much it.

"... [It being my debut] definitely does [mean a lot], but I can't look at it like that. I've got to think of it like it's just another game right now. That's the way I'm going about it."

That level of focus, especially as a rookie, lends to Downs' ability to be a leader on the field and in the locker room, to the degree that future first-ballot Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller cast a vote for him to be named team captain in 2026.

Downs was humbled to hear that news, floored actually, but this is also the same caliber of player that made Giants' receiver Malik Nabers upset at his own team for passing on the former Buckeye in April.

Now, instead of lining up against the Cowboys on Sunday, he'll line up for the Cowboys against Nabers and the Giants, a headline piece in helping to turn around the defense for new coordinator Christian Parker who, as Downs tells it, has been preparing him for this day, and beyond, from the minute they first spoke.

"[He tells me to] just keep it simple," said Downs. "That's the biggest thing for our defense. If we do what we do at our best level at our highest capacity, then we're gonna be fine. That's what our thought process is going into the game."

Given his level of preparation, ability and maturity, both mentally and emotionally, it's easy to forget Downs is a rookie. But when he misspoke the day the game was being played, his ability to laugh at his own mistake served as a fun reminder that he is, still in fact, just getting started.

What's also key to note is that the Cowboys have Downs listed as a defensive back, and not a safety or cornerback, the only player with that designation on the depth chart.

The game of "Where's Waldo?" is officially on for Jaxson Dart and every other quarterback in the league, and Downs is also using his matchups against CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy to ensure his proverbial iron is as sharp as his mind is.

"Yeah, confidence-level wise, that's probably the biggest thing going against the best every day [in practice]," he said of his daily battles the three receivers. "That's a huge positive for me. And going into a game like Saturday, I mean, Sunday.

"Shoot — I'm still on college time. I'm going into a game on Sunday. It's great to know that I've been playing against the best in practice."

If that's the only mistake Downs makes this week, the Cowboys can easily forgive it. And for the player that "craves teaching", in the hands of a coordinator that loves to teach, it's likely that will, in fact, be one of only a few miscues from the two-time Unanimous All-American.

"At the end of the day, that's how you get better, and you're not going to get better just by doing it yourself to not having other people have their input," said Downs. "You'd be dumb not to take the counsel you can get. [Parker] is a voice, and he's someone that I can rely on to push me to have better technique, and to see the game from a different perspective."