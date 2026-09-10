Dak Prescott looking to make 11th season as Cowboys QB 'the best one'

On the other sideline this Sunday will be John Harbaugh, this time in blue and red as he prepares to begin his era of being the head coach for the New York Giants. Prescott has only played against Harbaugh twice in his career, but his teams have an identity.

"Tough," Prescott said. "He's obviously coached a lot of winning teams. To me, you expect the game to go into the fourth quarter. That's kind of our message, you can't win it in those first three, so be ready and do whatever it takes to go get it in the fourth. Anytime you're playing a good coach like that and his winning history, you've got to be ready for it."

Not only is Harbaugh new to New York, but so is most of his coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was on the same staff as Brian Schottenheimer in St. Louis from 2012-2014, is calling the shots for the Giants defense.

Preparing for what Wilson's defense with New York has included looking back at some of the concepts that Wilson's defenses in the past, especially the last two seasons that Wilson's spent as the Titans' defensive coordinator.

"It's a first game, I can't say I'm going in expecting this, this and that, right?" Prescott said. "I'm going in there focused on our game plan, ready for whatever they throw at us with answers to whatever they give us to be our best. I know if we do that, whatever they throw at it, we'll be enough."

Helping Prescott's case regardless of what is thrown at him are CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who will begin their second season playing alongside one another Sunday night. While some receivers are adamant on getting a certain number of touches, Prescott has seen Lamb and Pickens take a selfless approach to their production together.

"There's no egos," Prescott said. "Both of those guys are selfless. They want to see each other succeed, they're probably each other's biggest cheerleaders to that extent. They're brothers, and that relationship extends. That one's special, but it extends throughout the receiver room. It extends to the offensive line. We've got a really unique group in just how close we are and just how much we care for each other, and I think their relationship is the epitome of that."

As Prescott enters his 11th season, he's on the precipice of setting yet another record. With six touchdown passes, Prescott will surpass Tony Romo as the franchise leader in passing touchdowns with 249.

When asked what he wants his legacy to be after his career is in the books, the records mean nothing next to bringing a Super Bowl back to Dallas.

"I want to be present," Prescott said. "And I think if I handle that and take care of my job, people will remember whatever they want to remember in this world and this life. I can just do the best I can do with whatever opportunity I'm given… I want to win the big game, that's my focus, that's what I care about, that's what I'll hang my hat on when it happens."