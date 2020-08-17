Camp Stars: Stellar Performance By Brown, Pollard

9 / 10

Mickey Spagnola | Tony Pollard:

The first padded practice was a real good day for running back Tony Pollard, displaying his versatility to new head coach Mike McCarthy. Not only did the second-year back run the ball with speed and power, but showed what he can do catching the ball out of the backfield, along with his ability on the outside to turn the corner. McCarthy sounds like he really likes this type of back, and the ability to put Pollard and Ezekial Elliott on the field at the same time.