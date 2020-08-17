Training Camp | 2020

Camp Stars: Stellar Performance By Brown, Pollard

Aug 17, 2020 at 05:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys went indoors for the first time of camp, having their first padded-practice inside Ford Center Monday morning.

While the big news of the day centered on the injury to Gerald McCoy, who is now lost for the entire season, there were some standouts that caught the eye of the writers at practice.

Each day, the staff will pick an offensive and defensive player that made an impact during that particular practice. And we'll keep an running total throughout camp to establish the overall training camp standouts.

Today's let's get right to the players of the day!

The Cowboys went indoors for the first time of camp, having their first padded-practice inside Ford Center Monday morning.

David Helman | Ezekiel Elliott: Everyone knows what Zeke brings to the running game, but it's remarkable how many different looks he's getting in the passing game. The number of opportunities, not to mention the route combinations, are noticeable.
David Helman | Francis Bernard: It's noteworthy any time an undrafted rookie picks off QB1, and that's what Bernard managed on Monday, nabbing a pick-six against Dak Prescott in 1-on-1 drills.
Rob Phillips | Tony Pollard: Not only is Pollard an underrated rusher between the tackles, the second-year vet can make plays as a receiver – one of his primary roles in college. We've seen Pollard do both in practice so far as a complement to Zeke Elliott.
Rob Phillips | Jaylon Smith: The Pro Bowl linebacker has been all over the field so far, making multiple pass breakups in coverage the last two days.
Kyle Youmans | Cole Hikutini: Hikutini caught my eye before the pass because of how crisp his route running was compared to the rest of the tight end group. Throughout practice he reeled in a couple of overthrown passes and almost made the catch of camp so far before it was ruled incomplete on the sideline.
Kyle Youmans | Anthony Brown: There was extra emphasis on the passing game during Monday's practice. While the offense won the majority of the battles against the secondary, Anthony Brown held his own. Brown was a part of multiple pass break ups, blanketed receivers in coverage and has seemingly assumed the role of a key corner.
Nick Eatman | Amari Cooper: He's just so smooth in everything he does. In practice today, there wasn't a ton of flashy plays from Cooper, but that's his game. His connection with Dak Prescott was noticeable and he did a nice job of getting open and finding holes over the middle to move the chains.
Nick Eatman | Joe Jackson: He's kind of a forgotten pass-rusher but he seems very active in his pass-rushing opportunities. Jackson looks quicker and was explosive off the edge, even against some of the backup linemen.
Mickey Spagnola | Tony Pollard: The first padded practice was a real good day for running back Tony Pollard, displaying his versatility to new head coach Mike McCarthy. Not only did the second-year back run the ball with speed and power, but showed what he can do catching the ball out of the backfield, along with his ability on the outside to turn the corner. McCarthy sounds like he really likes this type of back, and the ability to put Pollard and Ezekial Elliott on the field at the same time.
Mickey Spagnola | Anthony Brown: For the past two practices, cornerback Anthony Brown has displayed why the Cowboys re-signed the unrestricted free agent to a three-year, $15.5 million deal. On Sunday, he had an interception. On Monday when the pads came on, he broke up a couple more passes and his coverage, no matter
