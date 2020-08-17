Camp Stars: Stellar Performance By Brown, Pollard

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys went indoors for the first time of camp, having their first padded-practice inside Ford Center Monday morning.
While the big news of the day centered on the injury to Gerald McCoy, who is now lost for the entire season, there were some standouts that caught the eye of the writers at practice.
Each day, the staff will pick an offensive and defensive player that made an impact during that particular practice. And we'll keep an running total throughout camp to establish the overall training camp standouts.
Today's let's get right to the players of the day!
